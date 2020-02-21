Rihanna's Birthday Party In Mexico: Everything You Need To Know About It

A global sensation, Rihanna recently turned 32 and she made sure that she celebrated her day with a bang. Rihanna is currently in Mexico for her birthday getaway. She celebrated her big day with her close friends and family.

According to media reports, it was a grand birthday bash and it still is on. She invited her friends and family to celebrate her 32nd birthday in Mexico. As the reports state, they had a dinner party on Wednesday night. There was a lavish dinner and dancing all around. The guests had a lot of fun with a line of mariachis performing and tequila shots flowing around.

The decor was also done very beautifully. There were decorations made from balloons and also of colourful flowers and traditional Mexican décor both indoor and outdoor at the venue, reports added. They also had a long table set up outdoors for dinner and the mariachis continued to perform.

The report also revealed that the dance party started after dinner and continued till early morning. The party had music, drinks, birthday cake and also cupcakes for Rihanna. It was also said that birthday girl Rihanna danced, sang and partied all night with a big smile on her face.

After her birthday bash, many videos of the party are doing the rounds on the Internet. In one such video, Rihanna’s friends can be seen posing for a group photo. The megastar can be seen joining the frame with balloons in her hand. The group then burst into singing happy birthday for Rihanna. In another video, she was also seen dancing and twerking as she was presented with a birthday cake.

