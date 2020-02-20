Times When Rihanna Sported All-black Look And Stunned Her Fans

Rihanna is one of the top notch artists of the music industry. She is a Barbadian singer, songwriter, and a businesswoman. From an early age, she has been exposed to regge, R&B, and hip-hop, and her music genres range from dub-step to blues. Rihanna is also known for her great taste in fashion. Read on to know more about the times, Riri was seen sporting the all-black look:

Rihanna's black outfits that will help you update your wardrobe

On February 11, 2020, Badgirl Riri was seen sporting an all-black mini dress. According to her fans, she was 'slaying' it with this look. Riri took to her official social media handle to post photos of this look, and it garnered over 22 lakh likes by the fans. This look had elements of fashion from Victorian England. Here is the Instagram post by Rihanna.

Rihanna posted a photo on her official social media handle, on the occasion of her birthday. In the photo, she was seen wearing an oversized black hoodie, with a quote printed on it. In this look, she has kept her hair open and is wearing a pair of glasses. Here is a photo of Rihanna wearing this black hoodie.

On June 26, 2019, Rihanna was seen sporting an all-black leather outfit. She has donned a black leather 'blazer-like' jacket and a pair of black pants. Riri has also sported a crucifix necklace. This post has garnered over 19 lakh likes by the fans. Here is the post.

