Rihanna Is Proud Of Her Curvy Body And These Pictures Are A Proof!

Rihanna is a well known Barbadian singer-songwriter and a successful entrepreneur. Apart from creating iconic singles, she is known for her popular makeup brand called Fenty Beauty along with her lingerie and even shoe line by Fenty. The Wild Thoughts singer is also known to be a proud promoter of body positivity after she herself gained some pounds in the past few years and is proudly unapologetic about it. Take a look at these pics that give a shout out to body positivity.

Rihanna's body positivity photos

Rihanna can be seen rocking her curvy figure wearing this short pink dress which she has accessorised with a matching pink clutch and a simple black stiletto to complete her look.

The singer posted a pic amidst her Fenty Beauty anniversary tour. She was in Singapore during this time donning a breezy pink dress with a cutout at the midriff. She chose a star-shaped earring and a red lipshade to complete this breezy looking outfit.

The Unapologetic singer looks all glittery in this pic where she launches her new body glitter. The Fenty Beauty owner is wearing a short shimmery gold dress and looks like a complete goddess wearing the gold body glitter all over her skin.

Rihanna can be seen donning an all-black avatar wearing a blazer top and paired with black leather pant. The belt tied at her midriff gives her the perfect look accentuating her curves.

She is rocking a crop grey hoodie by pairing it with a pencil skirt. Her pointy grey stilettos and middle-parted hair just makes her look spot on.

