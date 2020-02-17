Rihanna's Old Classic Hits That You Need To Hear In 2020 | Watch Videos

Rihanna is amongst those international stars who are loved immensely all across the globe. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the excellent beats and her soothing voice. The artist made her debut in 2005. Read to know her old songs that you should listen to now.

Rihanna’s old songs to listen in 2020

Disturbia

Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded (2008), a re-release of Rihanna’s third studio album has Disturbia. It is an uptempo dance-pop and electropop song with a sizzling beat. The song topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart for two consecutive weeks along with being becoming a top-ten hit in more than twenty countries.

Hate That I Love You

Rihanna’s third studio album Good Girl Gone Bad (2007) has Hate That I Love You as its third single and also features Ne-Yo. The song reached number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts and achieved moderate success. It is a mid-tempo R&B song about the power of love, with influences of folk music. The song received good reviews.

Love the Way You Lie

Rihanna and Eminem collaborated in Love the Way You Lie, for the latter’s seventh studio album Recovery (2010). Backed by guitar, piano, and violin, the track is a midtempo hip-hop ballad with a pop refrain and describes the two lovers love-hate relationship. The song won several accolades and ranked number one on various record charts, including US Billboard Hot 100 for around seven weeks.

Pon De Replay

Pon De Replay is the lead single from Rihanna’s debut studio album Music of the Sun (2005). The track was a commercial success, peaking at number one on the US Billboard Dance Club Songs chart and reached the second spot on US Billboard Hot 100 chart and the UK Singles Chart. It is a dance-pop, dancehall and R&B song that features elements of pop and reggae.

Rude Boy

Rated R (2009) Rihanna’s fourth studio album has Rude Boy as its fourth single. The track is an up-tempo dancehall and R&B song which incorporates elements of raggamuffin. It peaked at number one spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 in its fourth week for five consecutive weeks.

Umbrella

Rihanna’s third studio album has Umbrella as it's lead single and features Jay-Z. It received rave reviews and numerous nominations and accolades. It is a pop, hip hop and R&B song with rock elements, referring to a romantic and platonic relationship and the strength of that relationship.

