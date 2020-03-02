Are You A Rihanna Fan? Here's A List Of Movies Featuring The Singing Sensation

Rihanna has sung and produced countless songs. Recently rumours were doing the rounds about Rihanna's upcoming yet-untitled album. Fans are excited about the album and they hope to experience some great music from the artist. Apart from her singing career, Rihanna has also acted in various movies. Take a look at movies starring Rihanna.

Rihanna's movies

Guava Island

The musical film was directed by Hiro Murai who made his directorial debut with this movie. Donald Glover and Rihanna played the role of two protagonists from the movie — Deni and Kofi respectively. The movie released on April 13, 2019 by Amazon Studios.

guava island (2019), dir. hiro murai pic.twitter.com/zZAGV0AOwS — les femmes du soleil (@femmesdusoleil) February 26, 2020

Supa Modo

The film is about a young girl who dreams to become a superhero. The film was selected as the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars, but it never got nominated. The stars of the movie included Rihanna, Maryanne Nungo and Nyawara Ndambia.

You have asked where you can find our films. Here is the answer! Watch SUPA MODO and KATIKATI on @ShowmaxOnline pic.twitter.com/PIua6YoVCo — SUPA MODO | Heroes live forever | #SupaModo (@SupaModoFILM) September 24, 2019

Ocean's 8

The story was about a woman named Debbie Ocean who assembles a team of seven women to steal a diamond necklace. Rihanna played the role of Nine Ball who was a talented hacker in the film. The movie released on June 5, 2018.

Which way to the Gala? pic.twitter.com/nKwOPe3UfH — Oceans8Movie (@oceans8movie) May 7, 2019

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

The movie was about two special operatives who are on the mission to save the future. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets was written and directed by Luc Besson. The movie was based on a French science fiction comics series named Valerian and Laureline.

You’ve never experienced a "rich and jaw-dropping world" like #Valerian. Own it on Digital HD now! https://t.co/eKaQXcVlSq pic.twitter.com/gPc4qUw1QW — Valerian Movie (@ValerianMovie) November 7, 2017

