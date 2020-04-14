Rihanna's Troubled Childhood & Her Struggles As An Adult; Read Details Here

Popstar Rihanna has achieved fame globally but things were not always so smooth for her. To the world, Rihanna is the music icon, businesswoman and owner of the popular makeup brand, Fenty Beauty. However, she had a very disturbed childhood. Read on to know more details on Rihanna's tragic, real-life story:

All about the real-life story of Rihanna

Rihanna's troubled childhood

Rihanna's childhood was quite tragic and the singer faced many troubles growing up. She grew up with her father having intense drinking issues, being a drug addict and not being financially stable. In an interview, Rihanna spoke of her being terrified of her father who once punished her and slapped her very hard for staying 10 extra minutes on the beach.

The singer dealt with her father's broken marriage and damaged relationships with his children. She also spoke of her father molding her into a strong woman and teaching her to be independent from a very young age. Rihanna, along with her father, sold hats, belts, and scarves at one point for survival.

Rihanna being bullied at school & having to deal with broken family

In various interviews, Rihanna has spoken about her father being the reason for the break-up of her family. She spoke of his drug addiction and her mother's constant disapproval of her father's behaviour. Rihanna also talked about she being bullied at school very often due to her skin colour. She was mocked. The bullying did not stop for her even when she was older.

The singer dealt with violence even in her personal relationships

Rihanna and Chris Brown's relationship was highly spoken of. The singer, in 2009, was abused by boyfriend Chris Brown. The evidence of the same in photos was all over the internet and the singer had to go in isolation for a while. Things got worse for the singer when she felt the need to check up on Brown. Rihanna and Chris Brown later got back together and she faced further criticism for it.

