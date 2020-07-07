'How To Make Music Like Ritviz In 2 Minutes' Video Creates Massive Buzz On Twitter; Watch

Ritviz Srivastava has created quite a buzz in the world of electronic music and on the internet with his funky EDM tracks. The Udd Gaye fame musician is trained in classical music and has a burning passion for hip hop and EDM. A fellow musician Anshuman Sharma, taking to Twitter, has now shared a tutorial video explaining how one can make songs like Ritviz in 2 minutes. The funny video has taken social media by storm.

How to make music like Ritviz in 2 minutes by Anshuman Sharma

How to make a Ritviz song in 2 minutes! pic.twitter.com/yyMByfLSrL — anshuman (@anshumonsharma) July 6, 2020

Step 1: Pick an Environment-friendly world

Anshuman explains the first step to make music like Ritviz is to pick an environment-friendly word. It can be Hawa (Air), Dhoop (Sunlight), Baarish (Rain), and more. For his tutorial video, Anshuman chose to go ahead with ‘Aasmaan’ meaning sky.

Step 2: Add random sentences

After picking up your word, the next step is to add random sentences in your verse. The tutorial video features him adding random lyrics. Check out the lines here:

Aasmaan Tootega nahi Aatishi Lootega nahi Dard si hai duniya bhi Ye jahan chootega nahi

Step 3: Play happy chords

Step 4: Add random Indian instrumental music

Step 5: Add baseline

Step 6: Assume that you are intoxicated and sing the random sentences that you wrote

Step 7: Get inspired by South Indian marriage songs and create a melody

Step 8: Put it all together and you have a song ready

Fan reactions:

The tutorial video made by Anshuman has left fans in splits while some are laughing after watching it. On the other hand, others are asking him to complete the song and release it. A few Ritviz fans didn’t seem to be happy with the video, and supported Ritviz’s music pointing out that “Anshuman is trying to copy his style”. Check out how netizens are reacting here:

Can you make the whole track tho.

It's actually dope 👌👌 — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) July 6, 2020

MAN THIS IS SO APT OMG😂😂😂😂😂🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶 — Diksha🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) July 6, 2020

However ritviz was first to do it and you now trynna sound LIKE him... you know the difference right — önkär raskar (@wait_a___minute) July 6, 2020

About Ritviz Shrivastava

Best known for his song Udd Gaye, Ritviz rose to fame after featuring on A.I.B’s official YouTube Channel when he won the Bacardi House Party Sessions Competition. Born in Pune, Ritviz was exposed to music at an early age as his mother is an Indian classical singer and his father is a Tabla Player. He composed his first song at the tender age of 10. Ritviz has collaborated with popular music artists kike Nucleya.

(Promo Image Source: Ritviz & Anshuman Sharma Instagram)

