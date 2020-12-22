Recap 2020: Liggi By Ritviz And Other Indie Songs That Ruled The Charts This Year In India

2020 might go down as the year of pandemic and lockdown but there were some songs that helped in making the year more bearable. Various Indie artists and songs ruled the music charts this year with their melodious tracks. A lot of people have been wondering about the popular indie songs of 2020 in India and have been searching for best indie songs of 2020. As the year is coming to an end, here is a quick recap of 2020 for the best indie songs of 2020 that ruled the charts this year.

Popular indie songs of 2020 in India

Liggi by Ritviz

Ritviz is not new when it comes to delivering chartbuster hits. He has several hits like Udd Gaye, Sage, Thandi Hawa among others. Liggi by Ritviz has a very chill vibe attached to it and is still topping the charts on various music streaming platforms. The video of Liggi has close to 85 million views on Youtube and the number is rising day by day. The track is written, composed, produced and performed by Ritviz himself. Here is the Youtube video of Liggi by Ritviz.

Prateek Kuhad's Kasoor

Prateek Kuhad has delivered several hit songs in the past. He is still considered as one of the leading Indie artists. Prateek Kuhad's Kasoor released in June this year when the entire nation was in a lockdown. The music video earned him praises from the audience and inspired several fan-made music videos too. The music video of Kasoor has more than 6.6 million views on Youtube. Here is a look at Kasoor by Prateek Kuhad.

Baarishein by Anuv Jain

The song Baarishein by Anuv Jain had released four years ago in 2016. Interestingly, it is still in the top list of major music platforms like Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana among others. The lyrics of this song make it a very emotional track to listen to. The song has over 13 million views on Youtube and it is still one of the favourites and trending songs this year. Here is a look at the official audio of Baarishein.

Dooriyan by Dino James

Dino James has carved a niche for himself in the indie music category. He is known to deliver some of the breakthrough hits in the indie category and Dooriyan is no exception to it. The song successfully captures the essence of a failed relationship. It has been viewed over 17 million times on Youtube and the video also has 447,000 likes. The song was released in January this year.

Choo Lo by The Local Train

The Local Train is one of the leading bands in the indie category currently. Almost all the songs by the band have gone on to become huge hits. The Local Train’s Choo Lo has made it to the top charts in this year’s trending songs. It is still in the trending charts under the indie category. Here is a look at Choo Lo’s audio.

