Salim Merchant Says He Has No Hard Feelings For T-Series Or Yash Raj Films Over Royalties

Musician Salim Merchant recently spoke up about the royalties controversy that he was involved in with T-Series and Yash Raj Films. He said that he never spoke about the royalties issue and claimed that it was the Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd (IPRS) that took the stance. He clarified that the speculations about him not working with T-Series and Yash Raj Films in the past four years due to royalty claims are completely false. He also said that there are no bad feelings or bad relations with the production houses.

Singer-composer Salim Merchant recently spoke to a leading daily about the controversies surrounding the long break since he last collaborated with T-Series and Yash Raj. He was asked, in the interaction, about the royalties issue and if that is the reason why the audience has not seen a collaboration between him and the two production houses. He rectified that the rumour doing the rounds is baseless and he never spoke about having any bone to pick with the two production houses over royalties. He said that he is a member of IPRS that, as a body, has taken a stand on the royalties topic.

He also shed some light upon what the issue actually is. He said that the copyright law was amended in the year 2012, after which the artists associated with the song also get some royalties to it. After this amendment, T-Series and Yash Raj Film were asked by the IPRS to pay the money that they owe them ever since the copyright has come into place. He also said that he is not the one to be asking the money as it is collected by the body which gives him no reason to make such a comment related to the two production houses. He also added that he is willing to work with them if an opportunity arises.

Salim Merchant also spoke about his take on the iconic songs being remade with upbeat music. He was of the opinion that if there is a purpose behind the remake, it makes sense; otherwise, it must not ideally be done. Salim Merchant explained further that if the song is a part of a movie which is a remake, then the remix makes sense. Independently, these songs must not be tampered with.

