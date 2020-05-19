'Tere Naal' Song: T-series Produces Another Eloquent Single By Tulsi Kumar & Darshan Raval

T-Series has released yet another romantic song after quite a while now. Fans of the popular record label had been eagerly waiting for another love song. Tere Naal is a beautiful love song voiced by Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval. The song consists of all the right elements to make the audience connect with the soulful music.

The song Tere Naal by Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval has been written by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Darshan Raval also played a major part in composing the music along with lending his soulful voice to the song. Tere Naal is quite melodious and invokes a feeling of romance in oneself. Fans in the comments praised the singers of Tee Naal for their amazing voice.

Fans also expressed their desire to watch the singers back with another song once again. Many fans were also pleased that T-Series has finally taken a break from producing remixes of old classic songs. According to a news portal, fans were delighted with this original song and were eagerly waiting for it. The song currently has over 8 million views and over 2 lakh likes on YouTube alone. The song is getting viral fast and fans are delighted by this. The video of the song too is quite encapsulating and sets a perfect vibe for a music video.

Darshan Raval is known for his amazing music compositions and amazing voice. His last hit came in the form of Kamariya which garnered over 300 million views on YouTube and has been growing ever since. Tulsi Kumar on the other hand too has been one of the fan favourites and had lent her voice to the smashing hit O Saki Saki, which crossed over 400 million views on YouTube alone.

Hence, the singers uniting for a song was something that the fans did not want to miss and hence the video of the song has been getting huge numbers in terms of views in a short span of time.

