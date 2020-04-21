Salim Sulaiman Composing Devotional Song In Praise Of Lord Shiva | Read Details

Popular music composers Salim Sulaiman have put the release of their much-awaited album Bhoomi 2.0 on hold amid coronavirus pandemic. However, recently they revealed that they are working on a song about Lord Shiva. During a chat with a fan on Twitter, Salim Merchant disclosed about this upcoming song.

The fan had requested Salim Sulaiman saying that they are fantastic musicians. The fan further added how everyone’s expectation is higher from them, be it singles or originals. The fan was also seen praising Salim saying that he yet gets goosebumps whenever he listens to their composition Maula, Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai and Ali Maula. Further on, the fan requested Salim Sulaiman to release a song about Lord Shiva in their melodious composition.

Have a look at the request made by the fan here:

@salim_merchant ji you are a fantastic musician. Expecting lot's or singles and originals from you. I still get goosebumps when I listen to maula mere or Ali maula or tujhme rab dikhta hai. Will u plz. compose something on Lord Shiva? It's a request from a fan. — Shubham (@prajakshobh) April 17, 2020

Salim replied saying how they are already working on it. Have a look at Salim’s reply here:

We are working on a song in praise of Lord Shiva. 🙏 https://t.co/dyNIlJsr4W — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) April 20, 2020

Previously, the singer was also announced that the release of Bhoomi 2.0 has been delayed through his Twitter handle. A fan of Salim Sulaiman requested them to release the most anticipated album Bhoomi 2.0 by suggesting it is the best time. Check out the fan’s suggestion here.

Dear @salim_merchant please release #Bhoomi2.0 this is best time for it !! — Akhil panwar (@ShreyaAkhil) April 20, 2020

However, the singer doesn’t feel the same about it. Salim Merchant replied to the fan saying that humanity is going through a rough time. He asked everyone to let the planet heal and then everyone can celebrate the release of his much-awaited album. Check out the tweet here:

It’s not the best time to release #Bhoomi2020 . Humanity is going through a very rough time. Let the planet heal & then we can celebrate with the release of our most awaited album Bhoomi 2020. Thank you 🙏 https://t.co/FIOlB0i0s6 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) April 20, 2020

In an interview with a news portal, the singer revealed that Salim Sulaiman has recorded and composed several songs with prominent artists like Arijit Goshal, Shreya Goshal and more. We have an album, he added. The first series of Bhoomi released in the year 1999 and Salim Sulaiman thought it was the best time to release 2.0.

