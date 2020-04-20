Neha Kakkar Takes On The Trending Pillow Challenge; Tony Kakkar Calls Her 'doll'

Neha Kakkar is widely loved and appreciated for her videos on social media. Amid lockdown, the singer has been quite active on her Instagram, updating her fans with what she is up to. Recently, the actor took up the pillow challenge and her fans went gaga after seeing the video.

Neha Kakkar shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen acing the trending pillow challenge. The singer is seen changing different pillows and styling them as dresses. She starts it with a plain white pillow and a black belt. The actor then changes several pillows from soothing minimal shades to floral prints. She is seen grooving on her new Moscow Mashuka while she changes her ‘pillow’ outfits. The singer's brother and music composer Tony Kakkar dropped a comment and called her a ‘doll’. He commented, “You looking like a doll nehu ♥️🥰 this Pillow challenge 💪🏽🔥.”Neha Kakkar’s show Indian Idol’s contestant Ridham Kalyan also complimented her on the video. He said, “Wow Dii Doll lag Rahe ♥️😘😘👏🏻☺️☺️👌🏻'

Neha Kakkar recently collaborated with Yo Yo Honey Singh for her new song Moscow Mashuka. Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Ekaterina Sizova have lent their vocals for this peppy number. Within a day of its release, Neha Kakkar's Moscow Mashuka garnered over 9,844,644 views on YouTube. The song is currently trending in the top 10 on YouTube. The singer Yo Yo Honey Singh had shared the news on his social media and wrote, "Moscow Suka coming on April 12. You gonna love it."

