Neha Kakkar’s Songs Released In 2020 That Can Be Enjoyed During Lockdown

Neha Kakkar is one of the best Indian playback singers. Having sung songs like London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more, Neha has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. Neha Kakkar is a very popular name in the singing industry today, but what fans are unaware of is that she is a self-made star. Neha Kakkar has given the music industry some great songs, in various languages. Here are all the songs of Neha Kakkar that released in 2020 so far-

Neha Kakkar’s songs released in 2020 so far

Moscow Mashuka

Moscow Mashuka is by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar, released in 2020 amid the lockdown. T-Series understands that music can calm people in such times and released this song to give them a little happiness. The lyrics and music of the song are by Yo Yo Honey Singh. The song also has Russian vocals by Ekaterina Sizova.

Kalla Sohna Nai

Kalla Sohna Nai is a sweet Punjabi song, sung by Neha Kakkar. The video of the song features Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Rajat Nagpal has given the music of the song. Babbu marks as the lyricist of the song.

Jinke Liye

Jinke Liye is sung by Neha Kakkar, featuring Jaani. The song is from the album Jaani Ve. Jaani is also the composer and lyricist of the song. B Praak has given the music for the song.

Goa Beach

Goa Beach is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The video of the song features Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, and Kat Kristian. Tony Kakkar has also given the music and lyrics of the song.

Even during the quarantine, Neha Kakkar does not fail in entertaining her fans. The singer has turned to the Starmaker application, where her fans can sit a duet along with her. Currently, Neha Kakkar’s song, Mile Ho Tum Humko is trending on number one on the application.

