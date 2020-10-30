Sam Smith's Album 'Love Goes' Out Now; Singer Says It's A 'celebration Of Youth & Music'

After a span of three years, Samuel Frederick Smith, popularly known as Sam Smith, has finally released their much-awaited third studio album titled Love Goes. Sam Smith's new album comes three years after they released his second studio album 'The Thrill of It All' in 2017. Earlier today, the English songster announced the release of Love Goes and expressed that it is 'a celebration of youth and music'.

Also Read | Sam Smith Talks About Undergoing Hair Transplant Surgery, Stresses On 'art Of Self-care'

Sam Smith's new album 'Love Goes' out now

October 30, 2020, has been a treat for music lovers as two global artists Ariana Grande and Sam Smith released their highly-anticipated studio albums today. After Sam Smith's second album titled The Thrill of It All, it took three years for Smith to come up with their newly-released third album. Love Goes comprises a total of 17 tracks, including five bonus tracks. The album has been bifurcated into two discs, i.e. Disc 1 and Disc 2. While Disc 1 of the album Love Goes consists of 11 songs, Disc 2 consists of the album's five bonus tracks.

Earlier today, Smith took to their Instagram handle to announce the album's release with a heartfelt note. Along with sharing a picture of themselves with the cover of his album, the 28-year-old wrote, "'LOVE GOES' Mixture of emotions releasing this album. It’s such a weird time to release music but I hope this record can be your friend. It’s been mine. This is a celebration of youth and music and singing like a drama queen. I love you all eternally (sic)".

Check out their IG post below:

Also Read | Paris Jackson Mines Her Heartache For Solo Debut Album

Check out Sam Smith's 'Love Goes' album on Spotify below:

Also Read | Miley Cyrus All Set To Release Her 7th Studio Album 'Plastic Hearts' On November 27

For their newly-released album, Sam Smith has collaborated with multiple popular artists including Burna Boy, Labrinth, Normani, Demi Lovato, Calvin Harris and Jessie Reyez. Back in September, Smith took to their Instagram handle to share an emotional note to make the initial announcement of the album. An excerpt from their note read,

"The last two years have been the most experimental time of my life, personally, but also musically. Every time I went into the studio, I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations. The result has been so magical and so therapeutic and FUN." He also added, "Listen to these songs with an open heart, treat each song like a different flower from the garden and have fun with them. I tried not to take myself too seriously when writing a few of these songs and I hope they make you smile because they made me smile."

Take a look:

Also Read | BTS' Jungkook Turns Director For Music Video 'MV' From Upcoming Album 'BE'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.