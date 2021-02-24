Sardool Sikander's Contribution To Music: 5 Movies To Which The Singer Lent His Voice

Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander died on the 24th of February at the age of 60. The news of Sardool Sikander's death came in after the singer was tested positive for Covid-19 and was being treated for the same. He passed away while receiving treatment in Punjab, Mohali. The unfortunate news about Sardool Sikander's death has saddened fans and celebrities throughout the industry. Starting his career in the early 1980s with his album 'Roadways Di Laari', the singer's first album released in 1991. His album Husna De Malko sold over 5 million copies around the world. As a tribute to the Punjabi singer and his contribution to music, here is a list of movies that featured Sardool Sikander's songs.

Movies featuring Sardool Sikander's songs

Yaraan Naal Baharaan

Pic Credit: Still from Yaraan Naal Baharaan.

Starring Jimmy Shergill and Juhi Babbar, Yaar Naal Baharaan was released in 2005. The comedy, romance, and drama film was directed by Manmohan Singh. Sardool Sikander lent his voice for his movie for the song Dil Na Lagdaa. The film went on to become one of the most successful films in Punjabi cinemas.

Pindi Di Kudi

Sardool Sikander lent his voice for the movie Pindi Di Kudi for the song Sehera and Nehar Wale Pull De. The 2003 released romantic drama movie was directed by Sukhwant Dhabba. The lead roles in the movie were played by Sarbjit Cheema and Sheeba Bhakri.

The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy

Pic Credit: Still from The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy.

Also Read: No Charges Against Officers In Daniel Prude's Death

Also Read: Sardool Sikander Passes Away At 60; Celebrities Mourn The Death Of Punjabi Singer

Directed by Anil Sharma, the action-thriller movie was released in 2003. Starring Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol, the music in the movie was given Uttam Singh. Sardool Sikander sang the song Mari Koyal Ne Aaisi Cook for the movie.

Aappan Pher Milange

Pic Credit: Still from Aappan Phir Milenge.

Also Read: Zeenat Aman And Ravi Kishan Felicitated At The Closing Ceremony Of 51st Edition Of IFFI

Also Read: Ravi Kishan To Play Spiritual Leader Osho In His Biopic 'Secrets Of Love'

Aappan Phir Milenge is a Punjabi film released in 2012 that revolves around the plot of college mates falling in love. The romantic drama is directed by Ravinder Ravi and star Gracy Shah and Vishal Karwal. In the movie, Sardool Sukhvinder sang the title song, 'Aappan Pher Milane'.

Munde U.K. De

Pic Credit: Still from Munde U.K. De.

Directed by Manmohan Singh, the romantic musical film was released in 2009. Starring Jimmy Shergill and Neeru Bajwa, the story revolves around two Punjabi NRI men coming to Punjab to find love. Sardool Sikander sang the song Kuch Bol Jubhano Bol in the movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.