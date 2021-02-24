Ravi Kishan To Play Spiritual Leader Osho In His Biopic 'Secrets Of Love'

Ravi Kishan is all set to portray the life and the journey of spiritual leader Acharya Rajneesh, popularly known as Osho. The spiritual leader Osho is perhaps one of the most controversial figures in India. This is mainly because of his run-ins and differences with the government. Over the years, many documentaries had been created on Osho and now a Bollywood film will be made on him with the Minister of Parliament and actor, Ravi Kishan as the spiritual man. As per reports by Bollywood Hungama, the film, tentatively titled Secrets of Love, will be directed by Ritesh S Kumar.

Also read: 'Used To Listen To Rihanna's songs; Was Stunned After Her Tweet,' says BJP's Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan as Osho in Secrets Of Love

Speaking about which, Ravi Kishan had said that the role was not an easy one for him to essay, the report read. To get into the character of Osho and to do justice to the part offered to him, Kishan had to undergo a lot of research work. He said that he had read a lot of books and watched several documentaries on the life and works of the spiritual leader before he could see himself as Osho. He said that his director was there by his side at every step to guide him, which made things a lot easier, but that he had to put in a lot of individual research to ensure everything was being portrayed correctly and that he was not hurting the sentiments of any of the leader's followers and their beliefs.

Also read: Zeenat Aman And Ravi Kishan Felicitated At The Closing Ceremony Of 51st Edition Of IFFI

Osho’s life story will be depicted in Secrets of Life-everything from his philosophy to his transformation from Acharya Rajneesh to Osho. It will also cover how he achieved his global fame and the controversial differences he has had with the government over time. All of the important events of Osho’s life will be shown in the film, the article read.

Also read: Sapna Choudhary, Ravi Kishan And Manoj Tiwari To Star In A Crime Show 'Mauka-e-Vardaat'

In 2019, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had revealed that she would be essaying the role of Ma Anand Sheela, who was a close associate of Osho, in Sheela’s biopic. She had also revealed that the film would be directed by the director of Rain Man, Barry Levinson. This announcement though was disputed by Ma Anand Sheela who said that she had not given her consent on the biopic, Bollywood Hungama said. Ma Anand Sheela had also sent Priyanka Chopra Jonas a legal notice for the same.

Also read: Ravi Kishan To Star In TV Series 'Mauka-E-Vardaat', Actor Says Thrilled To Make Comeback

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.