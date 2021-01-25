Zeenat Aman And Ravi Kishan Felicitated At The Closing Ceremony Of 51st Edition Of IFFI

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was held in Goa from January 16 to 24. The nine-day film gala, which was previously scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20-28, got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, during the closing ceremony of IFFI awards, veteran actor Zeenat Aman and actor Ravi Kishan were felicitated for their contribution in the movie industry. Read on to know more details about the event.

Zeenat Aman and Ravi Kishan felicitated

Zeenat Aman, who was also the chief guest of the evening, was felicitated by Goa Chief minister Pramod Sawant, while Ravi Kishan was honoured by the Secretary of Higher Education Amit Khare.

The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was a 9-day event that was conducted from January 16 to January 24. The festival also honoured 28 prominent artists who passed away last year. This included actors Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Soumitra Chatterjee, and Chadwick Boseman. The late actors were honoured by screening their movies that is Paan Singh Tomar, Kedarnath, Bobby, Charulata and 42, respectively at the festival.

The 51st edition of IFFI included 20 non-feature and 23 feature films, including Saand Ki Aankh and late Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore, that were screened under the Indian Panorama section at the IFFI. The film Saand Ki Aankh, helmed by Tushar Hiranandani stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar as octogenarian shooters. The movie opened the awards show at IFFI. The list of films that were showcased were selected by a jury headed by filmmaker-writer John Mathew Matthan.

Apart from Chhichhore, Saand Ki Aankh, the other films that were premiered included Bridge (Assamese), Avijatrik (Bengali), Pinki Elli? (Kannada), Trance (Malayalam), and Prawaas (Marathi). The festival also witnessed the world premiere of Mehrunisa, a film by Sandeep Kumar starring actor Farrukh Jaffar. The movie narrates the story of a woman’s lifelong dream. IFFI winners included a Danish film on World War II called Into the Darkness. The film won the Golden Peacock Award, while Tzu-Chuan Liu and Zofia Stafiej won the awards under the acting category at the 51st IFFI awards.

