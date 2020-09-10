Selena Gomez Admits Facing 'pressure' To 'seem More Adult' For Her 'Revival' Album

In an interview with Allure for its October 2020 Best of Beauty Issue, Hollywood songstress Selena Gomez spoke about the ‘pressure’ of being sexual in the early stages of her career. Selena Gomez confessed that she did things that were not ‘her’ in the initial stage of her career. More so, Selena admitted that she faced pressure to show skin for her album Revival.

'There was pressure to seem adult'

Adding to the same, Selena Gomez revealed that she did not think she was the ‘person’, who found the need of going all out onscreen. Selena dropped her album, Revival, at the age of 23, which includes blockbuster songs like Hands to Myself, Same Old Love, Good for You and Kill Em with Kindness. Speaking about how she got into the show business, Selena Gomez revealed that her mother did theatre, and she was always fascinated by her as a child. Adding to the same, Selena Gomez opined that she was born to perform.

Selena + Chef

Selena is currently seen in the much-loved cooking show, Selena + Chef, which is backed by HBO Max. The show features Selena putting her culinary skills to test while in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. The show features the singer, with the help of a few celebrity chefs, brushing up on her cooking skills. However, her dishes almost never comes out as she expects it to. Take a look:

If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen, because this show is going to be 🔥🔥🔥 Selena + Chef is streaming August 13 on HBO Max. @selenagomez pic.twitter.com/NWkitkOaeR — HBO Max (@hbomax) August 5, 2020

Selena Gomez's career:

Selena kickstarted her career by appearing on the children's television series Barney & Friends. Later, Gomez gained massive fandom for her role as Alex Russo on the Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel television series Wizards of Waverly Place. Besides her work in the television industry, Selena has delivered several successful films like Another Cinderella Story, Princess Protection Program, Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, Getaway and The Fundamentals of Caring. Billboard reported that Gomez has sold over 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide in the year 2017.

