Selena Gomez And Other Popular Celebs Who Are Not Allowed In China

With stardom comes huge responsibility as celebrities are always under constant attention by the paparazzi. Receiving criticism is a part and parcel of every celebrity's life so much so that being misjudged by people is quite normal for them. However, sometimes things go out of hand, and celebs receive a lot of flak. This so happened with Hollywood's musical sensation Selena Gomes, Katy Perry and superstar Brad Pitt as all these three well-renowned personalities are banned in China.

Know Why Selena Gomez, Brad Pitt, And Katy Perry Are Banned In China

Starting with Selena Gomez, the international artist has millions of fans across the globe. However, Selena is currently banned in China because of an episode which took place in the year 2014. A photo of Selena Gomez posing with Dalai Lama went viral all over the net. This meeting of the Lose you to love me singer did not go down well with the Chinese Government. So much so that they not only cancelled all of Selena Gomez's shows in China but also banned her from performing in the country for the longest period possible.

Selena Gomez's contemporary Katy Perry too faced a lot of harsh criticism from China and its citizens in the year 2015. This happened during one of her concerts, in which Katy Perry wore the Taiwanese National flag like a cape with her dress. The Sunflower and Taiwanese cape dress was highly criticised post the concert.

Netizens ridiculed the singer's attire and when the Chinese government got to know about this entire incident, they banned Katy Perry from performing in their country. Reportedly, this ban is an indefinite one and the Roar singer cannot enter Chinese territory ever, but no confirmation over the same has been done by the singer or her team.

Another celebrated name who faced similar fate is none other than Academy Award-winning actor Brad Pitt. In the year 1996 director Jean-Jacques Annaud's popular movie Seven Years in Tibet released. Brad Pitt featured in the movie as an Austrian mountaineer and, in order to look and sound his part convincingly, he also picked up an Austrian accent. However, things went haywire when film critics did not get impressed by Brad Pitt's performance in the movie.

Also, the Chinese government was highly displeased with Brad Pitt over some political issues as his movie Seven Years in Tibet showcased the 14th Dalai Lama in a positive role, while Chinese army-men were shown in a 'negative light'. As a result, both Brad Pitt and Seven Years in Tibet director Jean-Jacques Annaud were banned to visit the Republic of China for years.

