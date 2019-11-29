Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas Are Charlie Puth's 'favourite Couple' And We Totally Agree

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are always seen making the headline with several adorable photos, as they are seen setting couple goals for their fans. While there have been instances when haters have commented about the age-gap between the two, and have shammed the actor for her decision to marry the young artist, the majority of the netizens have been seen supporting the couple. Recently, popular music artist Charlie Puth said that PeeCee and Nick are his favourite couples. Read more to know about the whole story.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas are Charlie Puth's 'favourite couple'

Recently, the Sky is Pink actor Priyanka Chopra shared a post on the occasion of Thanksgiving, on her official Instagram handle. The photo was uploaded on November 29, 2019, and within just 40 minutes of uploading the post, it has garnered over four lakh likes. It features Nick Jonas and PeeCee, and their pet dog can be seen in the right-hand corner. The caption of the photo read "Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating..." It also read that she is very thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it, and it ended with 'love and joy always.' Here is the post:

On this post, fans of the couple and celebrities were seen commenting, expressing their love and support for the two. One of the most prominent comments came from the pop-sensation and 'music nerd' Charlie Puth. He commented on the photo of the two saying, "You guys are my favourite couple of all time." Fans all over the internet are agreeing with it and have been calling the two 'a very cute couple'.

