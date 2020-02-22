When Selena Gomez Made An Appearance On The Red Carpet And Totally Owned It; See Pics

Wizard of Waverly Place actor, Selena Gomez is a popular pop singer in Hollywood. After appearing on a children's television show Barney & Friends, the actor was seen in many popular television shows on Disney. She soon moved her career to music and is quite popular for her songs Wolves and Fetish. Her photos always go viral after she makes a red carpet entry. Here are some of her top red carpet looks.

Also Read: Times When Selena Gomez Was Rumoured To Be Dating Fellow Music Artists

Selena Gomez's photos from the red carpet

Also Read: Instances When Selena Gomez Has Broken Down While Performing On-stage

For the screening of the movie Frozen II, Selena Gomez decided to make an appearance on the red carpet, dressed as Elsa the princess. She shared an image with her younger sibling and the picture went viral. This was one of her best red carpets looks fans could not stop showering love on.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Gives A Sneak-peek Into Her Upcoming Beauty Line 'Rare Beauty', See Post

Source: Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez had once turned head while she made an appearance on the red carpet in a shimmery purple gown. She wore a backless gown and let her hair down. With large loop earrings and those heels, the singer looked stunning.

Selena Gomez is also seen in a few films as a lead and has also tried her hands at producing web series. The singer was a part of the latest film The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. She lent her voice to the character of Betsy, a giraffe. Selena Gomez has teamed up with Aaron Kaplan to produce a new drama series Rising. The story of the web series follows the life of an 18-year old to explore new heights.

Also Read: Selena Gomez 'unable To Lift Her Arms' After A Glass Of Champagne; Watch Her Goofy Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.