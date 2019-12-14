Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift Friendship Timeline: When Did They First Meet?

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez give some serious best friend forever goals. The singers have been best friends for years and they never miss an opportunity to big each other up. Recently, Taylor Swift was seen praising Selena for being so open about her split from Justin Bieber in her new song, 'Lose You To Love Me'. Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for over 10 years now. Here are Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship timeline.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship timeline

Dating Jonas Brothers

While Selena Gomez was dating Nick Jonas, Taylor Swift was reported to have link-up rumours with Joe Jonas in 2008. Their friendship all when they were dating the Jonas Brothers. However, either of the singers broke up but their bond with each other was unbreakable.

Selena Gomez praising Taylor Swift

During Selena’s interview with an entertainment magazine in 2009, she was recorded praising Taylor and their friendship. The seventeen-year-old said, “Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift. If I ever have an issue, Taylor has gone through it.” "She gives me the most thought-out answers. And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soulmates. Because of her, I haven't lost faith," Gomez added.

First on-stage performance of the duo

They performed together for the first time in 2011. Selena joined Taylor on her ‘Speak Now’ tour, performing the former Disney star’s hit song at the time, ‘Who Says’, together and fans were so ready to see more of them on stage together. They also attended the American Music Awards together in 2011.

Reunited in Met Gala

The two joined each other at the Met Gala in 2014 and Selena posted a cute video of them dancing around ahead of the event. Captioning the video, she wrote: “And during.. sometimes you wanna just be you with someone who knows all your secrets.” Taylor also spoke in an interview about their friendship. She said, "It's been the longest [friendship] I think either of us had really.” In 2014, Selena Gomez also appeared in Swift’s star-studded “Bad Blood” music video. Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been spotted attaining the award shows together. They also have walked up red-carpets, hand-in-hand.

