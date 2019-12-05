Selena Gomez | All About The Singer's Stars Dance Concert Tour

Selena Gomez is amongst America’s finest singer, songwriter, actor, and television producer. The singer has done many concerts in her entire career. Read ahead to know about Selena’s first and best concert tour-

Selena Gomez best concert tour

Stars Dance Tour

Stars Dance Tour was the first tour by the American singer, Selena Gomez, to promote her first solo studio album, Stars Dance. She performed songs from her solo debut album and her releases with Selena Gomez & the Scene. The tour launched was planned from August 14, 2013, to March 9, 2014. However, there were many cancellations caused at the time of the tour, due to Selena being diagnosed with Lupus, which is an auto-immune disease leading to high anxiety and depression.

Selena Gomez visited various cities and countries during this tour. Many of the popular singing sensations, which includes, Emblem3, Anton Ewald, Timeflies, and more, opened the act during this concert tour. She took a tour of Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Austria, Arab Emirates, Germany, and many other countries, and performed there. However, there is a list of shows, from September 2013 to February 2014 that were cancelled due to the star being unwell. These countries include- Belarus, Ukraine, Russia, Japan, China, Malaysia, Phillippines, and Australia. The singer was later diagnosed with Lupus and was said to be the reason for these concerts getting cancelled.

Set song list for the concert

Bang Bang Bang

Round & Round

Like a Champion

B.E.A.T.

Stars Dance

Write Your Name

Birthday cake

Roar

Love You Like a Love Song

Love Will Remember

Dream

Royals

Who Says

Whiplash

Naturally

Save the Day

Undercover

A Year Without Rain (performed on selected dates)

