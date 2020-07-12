Selena Gomez To Jonas Brothers: Artists Who Had A Cameo In Miley Cyrus' 'Hannah Montana'

Miley Cyrus is one of the popular singers in the music industry. She rose to fame as a child artist by essaying the role of a singer in the television sitcom Hannah Montana. However, Cyrus wasn’t the only singer who was a part of this Disney Channel’s hit show. Both the series and its 2009 movie features a cameo of today’s well-known celebs like Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers and many more. Here’s taking a look at some of these characters from the show.

Selena Gomez as Mikayla Skeech

Selena Gomez essayed the role of Mikayla Skeech who is a jealous enemy of Hannah Montana. Her first appearance was in the 13th episode of Season 2 titled to be “I Want You to Want Me…to Go to Florida”. In the episode, Hannah aka Miley Cyrus wants to go to Florida for a charity concert to beat her singing rival Mikayla, but when Robby injures his back he doesn’t allow her to go. However, Miley tricks Roxy into being her Chaperone. Selena Gomez is a friend of Miley Stewart but hates Hannah. She can also be seen lip-syncing “If Cupid Had a Heart” which was crooned by Julie Griffin.

Jonas Brothers as themselves

The 42nd episode of the Disney series Hannah Montana features the Jonas Brothers as special guest stars. The episode titled to be ‘Me and Mr Jonas and Mr Jonas and Mr Jonas’ broke basic cable records with reportedly 10.7 million views. The plot of the episode sees Hannah and Robbie Ray meeting the Jonas Brothers, Miley becomes jealous of how much time he spends with the three boys. She along with Lilly the dresses up as make singers (Milo & Otis) as part of a plan to break up their bromance. Meanwhile, Jackson is trying to break the world pogo stick record.

Sterling Knight as Lucas

American actor Sterling Knight also made a cameo appearance in Hannah Montana’s season 2 episode 7. Titled to be ‘My Best Friends Boyfriend’, the episode sees Lilly dating a Lucas who according to her is the greatest boyfriend. Miley, on the other hand, couldn’t be happier for her. She later decides to stay away from until she catches Lucas kissing another girl. Miley being a good friend inform Lilly about it who thinks that she is making up stories because of jealousy. However, by the end of the episode, Lilly realises that Miley was right and dumps Lucas.

