Selena Gomez Collaborates With Trevor Daniel For Remix Of 'Past Life'; Read

Selena Gomez has been producing a lot of music this year that has become instant hits among her fans. After the success of her January-released album, Rare, which included multiple chart-topping songs, fans had been eagerly waiting for her to release more music. Their wait is now over, as Selena Gomez has collaborated with Trevor Daniel for the remake of his song, Past Life. Take a look at his tweet announcing the song release:

💐 Past Life with @selenagomez out now! i love y’all 💕https://t.co/7cO2eVIOEx — trevor daniel (@Iamtrevordaniel) June 26, 2020

Selena Gomez's new song with Trevor Daniels

Selena spoke to a news house and revealed her feelings about Trevor Daniels’ Past Life. She said that she loved the fact that the song was kind of like a story about all the things we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have. Selena claimed that she is very vocal about her personal experiences including making decisions that aren’t necessarily healthy for her.

She has also given a number of references to her previous struggles with melancholy in her songs. In this song, Selena sings, “And I don’t wanna sit in all my sadness/I know it’s a habit of mine”. The remix shows Selena and Trevor singing back-and-forth to one another as the pair tries to move ahead into another section of life.

More about Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has been one of the most prominent stars since she managed to get mainstream recognition through the TV show, Wizards Of Waverly Place. The star has been in the film industry since she was a mere teenager. This certainly gives the Rare singer the necessary experience in order to establish herself as an established actor. She has managed to portray her acting skill through the number of projects that have given her the opportunity. She managed to deliver a number of outstanding performances like, Monte Carlo which was appreciated by all her fans.

On the professional end, Selena Gomez recently released her latest album called Rare. The album, Rare focuses on how the current generation faces huge problems for being a “rare” identity on social media. Other than Rare, Selena Gomez has also released a number of songs that have truly inspired a number of people all over the globe.

Selena Gomez is also appreciated for her brilliant and well constructed lyric writing skills which are expressed through her songs. Her fans really enjoy the music she makes as they feel her lyrics are extremely relatable.

