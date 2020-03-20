Selena Gomez Escapes Quarantine For Chipotle With A Friend; WATCH Video

Videos shared by fan accounts suggested that Selena Gomez could not hold back on her craving despite being in quarantine. Selena Gomez was seen in a hunt for some chipotle along with some close friends. The singer was seen heading towards a store in Los Angeles breaking the quarantine to gorge on some delicacies.

In the video shared by fans, it can be clearly seen that Selena Gomez is dressed in a blue hoodie. She is also wearing a mask along with her friend Liz Golden. They are discussing the repercussions by saying that they are about to be on the news. Selena Gomez and Liz Golden are taking a moment of relief amid the pandemic of coronavirus. The video also has the caption written on it saying, "Millenials break quarantine to go to Chipotle." Fans had several reactions to Selena's quick escape from the quarantine. Some of them were worried however, some of the fans thought it's fine for a moment of fun.

Selena Gomez and her friend venture out of quarantine to have some chipotle

In Hollywood, several celebrities namely Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Idris Elba, and Rudy Gobert have been tested positive for the COVID-19. The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and urged citizens of the affected country to go on a self-quarantine mode. While many celebrities are following the protocols, some of them are bored in the quarantine.

