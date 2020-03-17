All You Need To Know About Selena Gomez's 2011 Rom-com, 'Monte Carlo'

Selena Gomez has been one of the most prominent stars since she managed to get mainstream recognition through her TV show, Wizards Of Waverly Place. The star has been in the film industry since she was a teenager. This certainly gives the Rare singer the necessary experience in order to establish herself as an established actor. She has managed to portray her acting skills through the number of projects that have given her the opportunity. She managed to deliver an outstanding performance in Monte Carlo which was appreciated by a number of viewers. Read more about Selena Gomez in Monte Carlo.

About Selena Gomez's Monte Carlo

Selena Gomez managed to bag the leading role in Thomas Bezucha’s Monte Carlo. The film was released in the year 2011 on July 1. The film was collectively produced by a number of different agencies including Regency Enterprises, Blossom Films, RatPac-Dune Entertainment, and Fox 2000 Pictures. It revolves around Grace, who is on a vacation in Paris with her best friend and stepsister. Grace is then mistaken for a British heiress and is taken away to the royal family. The three women are then taken away to Monte Carlo in order to discover royalty and romance. Selena Gomez has also given a song for the film which is called Who Says.

Monte Carlo fan reactions

The fans of the Revival singer have been extremely loyal to the singer and give her the support she needed. A number of her fans shared sharing their views about the 2011 drama on their social media. Here are some fan tweets about Selena Gomez’s Monte Carlo.

