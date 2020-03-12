Wizards Of Waverly Place was a very popular TV show that was aired on the famous kids’ entertainment channel, Disney. The show featured the pop star Selena Gomez as a prominent character and gave her a segway into the mainstream media. The singer's popularity has been constantly growing since her TV show aired its last episode in the year 2012. The singer has been featured in all four seasons of the show that certainly has managed to gain massive popularity all over the globe. The star has also delivered a number of top-rated episodes that not only impressed the fans but also the critics. Here are some Selena Gomez’s top-rated episodes from Wizards Of Waverly Place.

Selena Gomez's Wizards Of Waverly Place top-rated episodes

Who Will Be the Family Wizard?

In this episode, the Russo family Justin, Alex, and Max get into an unforeseen situation to face a sudden and ultimate test to determine which one of them will be entitled to keep their wizardly powers. The episodes have been given an applaudable rating of 8.9/10 IMDb. The episode was penned by Todd J. Greenwald, who is also the creator of the show, and Vince Cheung.

Family Game Night

In this episode, Selena Gomez’s character swaps brains with Harper in order to get away with a test. All things go down when Alex has trouble switching them back. The episode is an entertaining one with a number of magic tricks and spells that have earned it a good 8/10 rating on IMDb. The episode was penned by Todd J. Greenwald and Gigi McCreery.

Wizards vs. Werewolves

This episode reveals that Mason is secretly a werewolf and has potentially taken Selena away. The plot takes a twist when Mason helps the wizards to complete their quest to find Juliet. The episode has been given a rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb. This particular episode was written by Vince Cheung and Ben Montanio.

