Selena Gomez Shows Fans How To Wash Their Hands The Right Way In 'Safe Hands' Challenge

The #SafeHands Challenge has been doing rounds on the internet. Started by Ariana Huffington, the challenge is about washing one's hands the right way. Among many other celebrities, singer Selena Gomez has now joined the list. She recently took to her social media to perform the Safe Hands challenge. She shared a two-part video showing her fans the right way to wash their hands.

Selena Gomez takes on the SafeHands Challenge

Selena Gomez also admitted in the video that she was not washing her hands the right way. She stared at the video by taking a little water in a mug and also told her fans not to waste water. She further took some soap and said that everybody keeps saying that the process is 40-seconds long. She joking admitted to redoing the video multiple times.

ALSO READ | When Selena Gomez Displayed Her Singing Talent On 'Wizards Of Waverly Place'

The Rare hitmaker also added a few tips for women with long nails on how they can get their nails properly. In the end, she tells the fans to grab a napkin to wash their hands and use the same napkin to wipe every part of their hand. She ended the video saying that it was her challenge and that she hopes she did it well. This post comes amid the Coronavirus pandemic and while some fans appreciated her efforts, others came up with more tips for her.

ALSO READ | How Selena Gomez Managed To Sell Over 7 Million Albums And 22 Million Singles Worldwide

She captioned the post, "Alright, here’s my #SafeHands Challenge 🧼 thanks @ariannahuff! I now challenge @iamcardib, @gigihadid and @oliviawilde 😘 hope everyone is staying safe inside! PS -I had to redo this video so many times. 🙄 best I got (sic)". She further challenged there more stars to perform the SafeHands challenge. She tagged Gigi Hadid, Olivia Wilde, and Cardi B.

ALSO READ | All You Need To Know About Selena Gomez's 2011 Rom-com, 'Monte Carlo'

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez Escapes Quarantine For Chipotle With A Friend; WATCH Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.