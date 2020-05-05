Bella Hadid Follows Selena Gomez Again On Instagram Ending The 'feud'

Musicians Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid are now both following each other on Instagram again after mutually unfollowing each other in 2017. Selena Gomez started to follow Gigi on Instagram in November 2019, and Bella Hadid has finally followed Selena again. Read ahead to know more-

Bella Hadid follows Selena Gomez on Instagram

Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid now both follow each other on Instagram after unfollowing each other in 2017. Selena was the first to follow Bella, in November 2019, and continues to follow her. Recently, Bella Hadid did the same and went ahead to like multiple photos of Selena on her Instagram. Bella Hadid even commented on old posts of Selena. Not just her, but Selena was also spotted leaving adorable comments on Bella’s account, indicating that the two are on good terms now.

The controversy between the two artists started to brew since just months after Bella and The Weeknd broke up with each other, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their relationship. Immediately after the news of the two being in a relationship came out, Bella unfollowed Selena. As a reply, Selena and The Weeknd also unfollowed Bella Hadid. When Selena and The Weeknd broke up in October 2017, he started dating Bella again. However, the two finally called it quits in August 2018.

Reportedly, the two girls privately talked things out. Many sources suggest that Bella Hadid went out of the way to reach out to Selena to finish off the potential rift. Bella following Selena on Instagram signals there are no hard feelings between them now. Both the girls are currently single, however, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have always been on-and-off in a relationship, ever since they broke up the second time. However, Selena has stated that The Weeknd and her still remain to be friends after the breakup and was also spotted showing her support towards him by featuring him in her quarantine playlist.

