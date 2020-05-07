Justin Bieber's Songs That Were Written For Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber is widely considered to be one of the most famous pop singers working in the industry today. He began his singing career at an early age and became a big hit with the launch of his debut album. He then went on to date Selena Gomez for whom he has penned several songs. Take a look at these songs:

ALSO READ | Ariana Grande Fans React To Katharine McPhee's Interest In Playing Meg For 'Hercules'



Songs Justin Bieber penned for Selena Gomez

Sorry

Justin Bieber had talked about how several songs from his fourth studio album are penned for his former love, Selena Gomez. Sorry is one of those songs and it was penned by JB along with Skrillex and others. It is a dancehall pop song with tropical house music. For a while, the song was at the first position on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

What do you mean?

What do you mean? is also from the Purpose album, which was released back in 2015. It was on the top spot of several lists and was a commercial hit. In the song, J B gets kidnapped by some men. Bieber has openly stated that this song is meant for his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez. This song has a very large fanbase.

ALSO READ |Hailey Baldwin And Other Celebs Who Are Widely Searched When People Look For Justin Bieber



Purpose

Purpose is the titular song of the album. It is a melancholic song that talks about a doomed relationship and how it is affecting the singer in a very negative way. Bieber also talks about how Gomez gave him purpose and talks about a lot of things he is grateful for in this song. It is widely considered to be one of the best Justin Bieber songs.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru: Photos Of Liquor Bill Worth A Whopping Rs 52,841 Go Viral On Internet



ALSO READ |Ranbir Kapoor's 'Raajneeti' Is A Modern-day Retelling Of Mahabharata; Read To Know



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.