Selena Gomez's 'Rare': Fans Laud Singer For Turning Her 'struggles Into Art'

Music

Selena Gomez recently announced the title and tracklist of her upcoming album, 'Rare'. Here is what Selenators had to say about the same on the internet.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez’s fans are waiting for their New Year to start on the right note with the pop singer’s latest album, Rare all set to release on January 10, 2020. She dropped the news on her social media on December 12, 2019, along with an album trailer that also featured a list of the songs from the album. According to Selena Gomez, Rare is “the most honest music” that she has ever made.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez And Her Sister Gracie Attend The Frozen 2 Premiere

Even before announcing about the album, Selena Gomez had released two singles from it, Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now. Both the songs went on to become record-breaking chartbusters. The former is her first Billboard Hot 100 number too. The tracklist of Rare features numbers, Dance Again, Look at Her Now, Lose You to Love Me, Ring, Vulnerable, People You Know, Let Me Get Me, Crowded Room (feat. 6lack), Kinda Crazy, Fun, Cut You Off, and A Sweeter Place (feat. Kid Cudi). A previously announced deluxe version of Rare will include Selena’s previous singles. Wolves (feat. Marshmello), Back to You, Bad Liar, It Ain’t Me (feat. Kygo), and Fetish (feat. Gucci Mane) will all be part of the deluxe version. Selena Gomez also released an extended trailer for the new album.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez And BFF Julia Michaels Get Matching Arrow Tattoos

Selenators celebrating her latest announcement:

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez’s Best Films That Every Selenator Must Watch Once

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez’s Incredible Journey So Far That Will Make You 'Look At Her Now'

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
