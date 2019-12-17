Selena Gomez's 'Rare': Fans Laud Singer For Turning Her 'struggles Into Art'

Selena Gomez’s fans are waiting for their New Year to start on the right note with the pop singer’s latest album, Rare all set to release on January 10, 2020. She dropped the news on her social media on December 12, 2019, along with an album trailer that also featured a list of the songs from the album. According to Selena Gomez, Rare is “the most honest music” that she has ever made.

Even before announcing about the album, Selena Gomez had released two singles from it, Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now. Both the songs went on to become record-breaking chartbusters. The former is her first Billboard Hot 100 number too. The tracklist of Rare features numbers, Dance Again, Look at Her Now, Lose You to Love Me, Ring, Vulnerable, People You Know, Let Me Get Me, Crowded Room (feat. 6lack), Kinda Crazy, Fun, Cut You Off, and A Sweeter Place (feat. Kid Cudi). A previously announced deluxe version of Rare will include Selena’s previous singles. Wolves (feat. Marshmello), Back to You, Bad Liar, It Ain’t Me (feat. Kygo), and Fetish (feat. Gucci Mane) will all be part of the deluxe version. Selena Gomez also released an extended trailer for the new album.

Selenators celebrating her latest announcement:

Monday really isn’t so bad when you know that #RARE IS COMING ✨https://t.co/0lq0hvb83F pic.twitter.com/VeAg1azgID — Official Selenators (@SelenaFanClub) December 16, 2019

We, as fans, should be glad that Selena didn't quit after going through so much, she is so brave and #Rare is simply going to show the world how much strength she has. pic.twitter.com/inudtdCS2I — Selena Gomez Charts (@ChartsSG) December 12, 2019

this will be selenas best album. not just for the sound but the LYRICS. she snapped. #rare — steph (@ImWithTheScene) December 12, 2019

Honestly, i'm so proud of Selena, the teasers are AMAZING and she turned all her struggles into art. #RARE — Selena Gomez Charts (@ChartsSG) December 12, 2019

I can’t believe this... after 4 years we finally have a Release date, Tittle and Cover Album. #RARE pic.twitter.com/kNWzIscgxe — IVAN (@ivanmoratroya) December 12, 2019

“Life experiences, good things and bad things” - Selena on what inspired her upcoming album #RARE — Selena Gomez Worldwide (@WorldwideSelG) December 13, 2019

