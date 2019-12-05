Selena Gomez’s Incredible Journey So Far That Will Make You 'Look At Her Now'

Selena Gomez has proved her mettle time and again by giving her fans superhit numbers from time and again. She is one of the most popular and successful pop singers today. Her journey through the years has earned her many titles and awards including the Billboard Woman Of The Year in 2017.

Here is a look back at Selena Gomez’s journey until now

Selena Gomez's magical beginnings

After coming from humble beginnings, Selena Gomez showed an interest in pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. She auditioned for her first children’s television show, Barney & Friends and went on to be a part of it for almost two years. During the same time, Selena Gomez even did small cameo roles in the film Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Breaking through the scene

For those who do not know, Selena Gomez has been able to achieve such a millennium mainstream success due to her stint on Disney’s poplar fantasy show, Wizards of Waverly Place. Her role as Alex Russo garnered her huge popularity and accolades. During the same time, Gomez also appeared in various films like Another Cinderella Story, Monte Carlo, Princess Protection Program, etc.

Selena Gomez then went on to form her band, Selena Gomez & The Scene which was a breakthrough for her music career. The band released their first album in 2009 which failed to achieve the expected level of success. However, the second and third albums by the band were a success.

Opening the gate for a Stars Dance in her musical journey

In 2012, Selena Gomez & The Scene announced that they would be taking a break since the Gomez wanted to focus on her acting career. However, a few months later, Selena Gomez announced that she will be releasing some new solo works. The following year, Selena Gomez released her first solo album, Stars Dance which even debuted at the first position on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Reviving from the ground to reach the skies

Between 2013 and 2015, Selena Gomez released numerous numbers in collaboration with other singers like I Want You to Know, Good for You, etc. She also released a compilation album of her singles during that period titled For You. In 2015, Selena Gomez released her second solo album, Revival which gained positive appreciation from the listeners.

In 2016, Selena Gomez started her Revival Tour to promote her album. But the tour was later cancelled halfway through due to her health struggles. She took a break from the public space for more than a year to cope up.

The brand new Selena Gomez 2

Almost two years after her hiatus, Selena Gomez released her first collaboration song, It Ain’t Me. She also donned the hat of a producer for Netflix’s Thirteen Reasons Why. In November, Selena Gomez released two singles Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now. Both the songs turned out to be chartbusters. She also announced that the songs are a part of her upcoming solo album.

Selena Gomez recently even opened for the American Music Awards where she sang her recent hit numbers. Her next album, tentatively titled SG2, is set to release on January 10, 2020. Selena has revealed that the album is a record of her struggles with lupus until now.

