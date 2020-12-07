K-pop Singer Chungha Tests Positive For COVID-19; TWICE Members Under Isolation

Korean popstar Chungha is one of the latest stars who has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made by her agency MNH Entertainment on December 7, 2020. All of the bandmates from the girl group Twice have isolated as they were in contact with Chungha. Read ahead to know more.

Chungha tests positive for COVID-19

According to a report by South Asian Morning Post, Korean popstar Chungha whose full name is Kim Chung Ha has tested positive for COVID-19. She was informed that she has come in contact with someone who was a confirmed COVID-19 case. She was then told to get herself tested and the report confirmed that she has contacted the virus.

All the members of the girl group Twice have been told to remain in isolation as well because one of the members Sana had come in contact with Chungha. Sana is undergoing the testing for the second time after coming in contact with Chungha. The health of other members has sparked concerns as well.

Chungha is the latest Korean star after two members of the boy band Up10tion tested positive. Two members of another popular girl band Everglow had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week. These rapid infections have sparked concerns over the health of other Korean stars as there are suspects of having a coronavirus cluster in the K-pop community.

The band twice had attended the Mnet Asian Music Awards (Mama) ceremony. This had led to sparking fears of an outbreak which could be linked to the event. Another girl group Iz*One were the first ones to announce that they would get themselves tested.

The Korean pop industry managed to conduct performances throughout the lockdown without having live audiences which made it relatively safer for the Korean stars to not have come in contact with the virus. There are also reports that during the Mama ceremony, masks were made compulsory for the artists who were coming on the stage. There are also rumours that the artists were not waiting in the backstage area but were waiting in their cars.

Many Korean artists have announced that they will cancel their album tours owing to the pandemic. Popular band BTS has announced that instead of their New Year Eve concert being organised both live and online, it will now be conducted online. GFriend, Tomorrow X Together and Nu’Est are reported to be performing in the concert.

Image courtesy- @chungha_official Instagram

