BTS' Hit Single 'Dynamite' Garners Fifth Position On The Billboard's Pop Songs Radio Chart

The Bangtan Boys aka BTS has garnered another achievement as they hit the top five on a Billboard radio airplay chart for the first time with their super hit single Dynamite. As reported by Billboard, Dynamite, the first entire English language song by the K-pop group rose on the position when the Pop Songs radio chart disclosed its updated list on Tuesday, December 15. This music chart is reportedly considered one of the main radio airplay charts of Billboard which is streamed across 160 mainstream radio stations.

This is the first time ever when the septet’s song made it to the fifth position on the airplay chart. This also marks the highest ranking achieved by a Korean artist. Previously, rapper Psy’s hit single Gangnam Style achieved the same popularity when it finished at the 10th position back in the year 2012. Now, the all-boy K-pop band has even broken his record by landing in the top 5 songs of the chart.

ALSO READ| BTS Creates History As 7 Albums End Up On Billboard's World Albums Charts; Read For More

Upon Dynamite’s release, the track instantly debuted at No.1 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart back in August. Ever since then, the song has broken several records and now it has been travelling up the notch on radio charts in recent weeks. It was amongst the top 10 songs on the Pop Songs radio chart last month and the one by one travelling up on the chart it garnered the fifth place this week.

ALSO READ| BTS To Auction Their 'Dynamite' Costume As A Part Of MusiCares Charity Relief

Meanwhile, the band even performed Dynamite post winning the TIME’s Entertainer of The Year 2020. Taking to Twitter, TIME posted a video of all the 7 band members sitting in a large grey room as they sang and grooved to Dynamite. Check out the video here:

ALSO READ| BTS Performs 'Dynamite' For TIME After Being Named As Entertainer Of The Year 2020

The success of the song was such that the band members also auctioned the costumes donned by them in the hit music video. The revenue raised by the auction was used as a charity for those in the music industry who have been affected due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Korean pop group also grabbed their first Grammy nomination with their single Dynamite.

ALSO READ| BTS Members Can Now Postpone Their Military Service Due To Latest South Korean Bill; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.