'Sha La La' Sung By Shayan Italia Has An Important Message To 'Love Without Boundaries'

On celebrating International Coming Out Day on October 11, 2020, Indian-born global award-winning pianist, songwriter and singer, Shayan Italia released his second video presentation titled, Sha La La. The song is a follow-up to his historic world record-breaking piano rendition of the Indian National Anthem, Jana Gana, Mana which released in 2018. The song, Sha La La, has a deeply important message that reads as 'Love Without Boundaries.'

The song, Sha La La also boasts of 65 musicians and 21 visual artists coming together from around the globe to celebrate the song and also ‘Love Without Boundaries’. The music video is helmed by Muni Agarwal, while Shayan Italia conceptualised and sung the song.

The music video showcases celebratory statements of passion and queer confidence. Larger than life's visuals, capture many forms of romantic love that transcend borders. The underlying message expressed by the music video is one of inclusion and an appeal to the human race to end 'hate.' Take a look at the glimpse of the video below.

About the song

According to the spokesperson, Shayan Italia went on to talk about the song. He said, "Ever since a little boy, and this extends not only to us as kids, from generation to generation, and Mum to son or daughter, in the Italia family we do not discriminate. We do not see “being different” as weakness or an oddity. We do not care if you are gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer. Every individual is a ‘person’. This is my upbringing. So the opening line of the video: My heart sees love in many faces. It is not defined by gender, colour, culture, caste, creed or places.” is something I stand by and live by".

He also added, “The song and video have many layers, only upon repeated listening and viewing can you peel them off one by one. The lyrics, music and video are carefully constructed parts of a whole concept that has long been in the making and refined through many months of thought. In COVID times, it is more pertinent than ever with all the hate and discrimination out there, that we must remind ourselves to LOVE. WITHOUT BOUNDARIES."

Shayan revealed, "I recorded the Sha La La song before I came back to India and worked with an ace production team to bring a body of work to life. The musicians featured on the track are truly legendary and are not driven by money at all. They are purely driven by the passion to make music. The incredibly catchy track features the likes of Guthrie Govan, Ralph Salmins, Laurence Cottle amongst other greats."

(With Inputs: PR)

