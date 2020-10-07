Late Dean Jones Honoured By MCG's Memorial Service With Great Friend Elton John's Music

Australian legend Dean Jones, who was a part of the broadcasting team in the Dream11 IPL 2020, suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at the age of 59 after collapsing suddenly in a Mumbai hotel. The development of the event left fans and people from the global cricket fraternity in shock as they mourned the death of the cricketer. Dean Jones received a quiet farewell from his family and loved ones at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

Dean Jones gets a special MCG memorial

The Dean Jones memorial was only limited to 10 attendees considering the restrictions in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The memorial was attended by Dean Jones' wife and daughters with his close friends. Wife of the late cricketer, Jane Jones expressed her gratitude and was moved with all the love the family has been receiving since the past week. She revealed that there could be bo better place than the iconicMelbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to bid Dean Jones goodbye along with the music from his popular musician friends Elton John and INXS.

ALSO READ | Dean Jones Death: When Australian Denied $66,000 Offer From Indian Bookmaker In Early 90s

A hearse with Dean Jones's Test Cap number 324 and an Australian flag, which also was his highest first-class score, took the cricketer's body away. His wife also thanked authorities at the MCG for granting permission for the memorial, as reported by MCG's official website. The hearse took a final lap of the ground where Dean Jones had spent a considerable amount of time in his cricketing career.

A floral arrangement showcasing his cap number and highest first-class score. The music of his friends Elton John and INXS in the stadium. One last lap of his beloved MCG.



A beautiful final farewell for Dean Jones 💛 pic.twitter.com/30KMEjIXGU — ICC (@ICC) October 7, 2020

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Likely To Lose Injured USA Pacer Ali Khan For Entire Tournament

Dean Jones was a prolific cricketer who took up coaching and broadcasting assignments in the latter half of his career. Dean Jones also was a part of the broadcasting team for the Dream11 IPL 2020. The cricketer's death has left a void that will be tough to fill for fans of the sport. Elton John, who played music at the memorial, was really close to the late cricketer and had shared Jones' picture along with Brett Lee on his Instagram account after the news of his death broke out.

ALSO READ | Dean Jones Death: Aus Legend Wins Fun Golf Game With Brett Lee In Hotel Corridor; Watch

The Chennai team in the Dream11 IPL 2020 gave a special tribute to Dean Jones after his death by wearing a black band on their arm. 'Professor Deano' was popular for his distinctive commentary during several high-profile cricket tournaments. He was a regular feature in the Dream11 Indian Premier League. Alongside his commentary stints with various leagues in India, including the Karnataka Premier League and Tamil Nadu Premier League, the former cricketer also had coaching interests.

ALSO READ | Dean Jones Death: Australian Legend Agreed To Mentor National T20 Side, Says Justin Langer

Image source: MCG Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.