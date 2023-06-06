Shakira, F1 Racer Lewis Hamilton Step Out For Dinner Amid Dating Rumours

Fresh off her guesting at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, Shakira was spotted with the F1 racer Lewis Hamilton on a dinner date in Barcelona. The rumoured couple was seen at El Parco restaurant with their friends. Photos of the two from the dinner outing surfaced online on the same night and immediately went viral on social media.

In the images, Shakira and Lewis can be seen sitting beside each other while the F1 racer had his arms around the Latin singer. Shakira sported a grey dress with loose hair. Lewis, on the other hand, posed in a black-and-white sweatshirt, brown cargo pants and a baseball cap. Additionally, present at the meal were Canadian artist and producer Daniel Caesar, Sudanese singer-songwriter Mustafa, and Emirati model Fai Khadra, a close friend of Kendall Jenner.

(Shakira on a dinner date with F1 racer Lewis Hamilton | Image: @SirLewisUpdates/Twitter)

Shakira arrived in Barcelona, on Wednesday, with her kids Sasha and Milan. She made the most of the trip by attending the Spanish Grand Prix, which was hosted in Catalonia and saw Lewis make his podium comeback after finishing second to Max Verstappen. Rumours of dating between Shakira and Lewis have exploded ever since they were seen together in Miami. Later, the British racer’s confession that he needs a "Latina" in his life during a Mercedes Fan Fest in Barcelona added fuel to the relationship speculations.

Shakira's separation with Gerard Pique

(Shakira announced her separation with ex Gerard Pique in June 2022 | Image: AP)

This comes after Shakira’s 11-years-long relationship ended with her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique. They announced their separation in June 2022. The Waka Waka singer filed for divorce, alleging infidelity. The football player declared his romance with Clara Chia Marti in February 2023.

In the interval, Shakira recorded three songs that appear to talk about the split. The most recent is TQG, a duet with fellow Colombian artist Karol G in which they discuss a former love moving on and how the experience made them stronger. She and her two children relocated from Barcelona, Spain to the United States earlier in April.