Shakira Visits Barcelona For The First Time After Relocating To Miami

Shakira has been making waves in the Formula1 scene and has recently been linked to racing champion Lewis Hamilton. Amidst the rumours, the singer, aged 46, was spotted in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday. The Colombian songstress wore a funky patterned shirt, neon pink sunglasses and a white skirt.

Shakira returns to Barcelona

(Shakira attends Formula One in Barcelona | Image: Shakira/twitter)

Shakira, along with her two children Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, whom she shares with her footballer ex Gerard Pique, had left their lives in Spain two months ago for Miami. However, they are now returning to Barcelona for a brief visit, allowing the children to spend time at their father's home. They will then remain with their father until at least June 19, according to reports.

Following her time in Barcelona, Shakira is expected to travel to Colombia to visit her elderly father, William Mebarak,. Her father is reportedly undergoing surgery in their hometown of Barranquilla. Shakira might stay for the same.

When Shakira relocated to Miami

(Shakira's post after relocating to Miami | Image: Shakira/Instagram)

Shakira has relocated to Miami with her children after leaving Barcelona, the hometown of her ex-boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, who is Spanish. This marks a significant transition for Shakira as she embarks on a new chapter in her life. After eight years of calling Barcelona home, the Colombian singer posted a farewell message to the city on her Instagram account. In the post, she expressed her gratitude to the city and its people for their support and friendship during her time there. Shakira emphasised the importance of seeking happiness and stability for her children, and she now looks forward to finding these in a new corner of the world.

Shakira, Gerard Pique remained in a relationship for over a decade

(Gerard Pique and Shakira attends the 2014 Billboard Music Awards | Image: Shutterstock)

Shakira and Gerard Pique met on the set of her music video for Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They confirmed their relationship in March 2011 but announced their separation last June. Since then, both have moved on with their lives. Pique went Instagram official with girlfriend Clara Chia Martí in January, while Shakira has released three tracks that seem to address the split and its aftermath.