Shakira Flaunts Her Fit Physique By Busting Some Great Workout Moves In 'Girls Like Me'

The Columbian songstress Shakira's much-awaited collaboration with Black Eyed Peas on the song Girls Like Me was dropped on Friday, i.e. December 4, 2020. While the song was released in BEP's studio album Translation earlier this year, the quirky music video of the peppy track was released on YouTube yesterday. In the Latina-empowering song's music video, the 43-year-old flaunted her enviably fit physique by showing off some amazing workout dance moves.

Shakira's 'Girls Like Me' music video out now

After teasing the release of Girls Like Me with the American music group Black Eyed Peas on her Instagram handle for the last couple of days, its music video was released yesterday on BEP's YouTube channel. In the music video of the dance number, Shakira is seen donning a red top paired with black bikini bottoms, suspenders and a pair of white sneakers as she danced to the tunes of her own song. The global icon is seen busting some great workout choreography along with two backup dancers in the music video of Girls Like Me.

Furthermore, she's also seen sporting a white and red geometric gown as well as a black and red outfit while effortlessly skateboarding against a white backdrop in Girls Like Me. Yesterday, Shakira took to her Instagram handle to share the news of Girls Like Me's release and wrote, "New video, "Girl Like Me" with the Black Eyed Peas! I had so much fun with this one -- hope you guys love watching as much as we did shooting! (sic)".

Check out Shakira's Instagram post below:

For the unversed, the song Girl Like Me featured on Black Eyed Peas' eight studio album titled Translation, which was released back in June this year. The song marks the musical group's first-ever collaboration with Shakira. Apart from Shakira, Translation also includes collaborations with the likes of Ozuna and J. Rey Soul, J Balvin as well as Maluma. Meanwhile, the music video of Girls Like Me has already crossed over 4 million views on YouTube.

Watch the full music video of Shakira and BEP's 'Girls Like Me' below:

