Shakira Appreciates BLACKPINK's Rose For Her Cover Of 'Waka Waka', Says 'Oh Wow'

Colombian music icon Shakira on Sunday, October 17, took to her social media handle to appreciate Rose from the K Pop band BLACKPINK. It so happened that during the South Korean variety show Men On A Mission, one segment of it sees Rose singing and grooving to the 2010 FIFA World Cup’s official theme song - 'Waka Waka', which was crooned by none other than Shakira.

As soon as the segment was broadcasted, fans of BLACKPINK noticed the candid resemblance between Rose and Shakira’s voice. Not only fans but the clip also caught the attention of the 'Waka Waka' singer Shakira. Just like her fans, even Shakira couldn’t control herself from complementing Rose.

Shakira compliments BLACKPINK’s Rose

Taking to Instagram, Shakira shared the trimmed clip of Rose grooving to her hit number Waka Waka. Rose can be seen dressed as a school student with pink hair. While sharing the video, Shakira wrote,

Oh wow! I loved seing you do that! super cute! Thanks Rosé @roses_are_rosie @blackpinkofficial

Ps. Love your hair!

Fans react:

As soon as Shakira’s post surfaced on the internet, it took social media by storm. Fans went gaga asking for their collaboration. While some couldn’t believe what just happened, others have already begun speculating if there is some secret collaboration stored in for them. Many think that any collaboration Shakira and BLACKPINK would be ‘crazy’. Here’s a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

In another news, BLACKPINK just dropped the teaser of their documentary titled BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky. After looking at the teaser fans of the all-girl band rejoiced as they witnessed the real world being the K-Pop industry. The video articulates an in-depth glimpse of all the 4 members from the band.

BLACKPINK rose to international fame and acclamation with the release of their songs including Kill This Love, Whistle, How You Like That. They recently released their album namely, The Album on October 2 which has dominated several music charts. The band collaborated with Selena Gomez for their single Ice Cream. Now, with Shakira’s comment fans cannot stop to wonder how the magnificent the band’s collaboration with Shakira will turn out to be.

(Promo Image Source: Shakira & BLACKPINK Instagram)

