Shakira Reveals Pique's Goal Celebration Against Dynamo Kyiv Was Dedicated To Son, Milan

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique scored his first goal in over a year after as he helped his side scored a 2-1 home win over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday night. The defender scored with a glancing header after Ansu Fati floated the ball in the box following a quickly taken corner. Pique's goal, which was dedicated to his son Milan, proved to be the winner for the Catalan side.

His long-term partner Shakira shared the Pique celebration on Instagram, lauding her partner for his touching gesture for Milan, who is aged 7. She wrote on Instagram that Milan was ecstatic to learn his father has dedicated his UCL goal against Kyiv to him.

Gerard Pique and Shakira have been together since 2011. They met a year prior to that when the Colombian singer worked with the player and a host of other footballers for the production of the music video for her song 'Waka Waka', for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Milan Pique Mebarak, the couple's first son, was born in 2013. Two years later, the pair celebrated the birth of their second son, Sasha Pique Mebarak.

Also Read | Man United Approach Pochettino To Replace Struggling Manager Solskjaer: Report

UCL Results: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv

Despite Barcelona taking all three points from the game, the team was not at their best on Wednesday, a sentiment echoed by their head coach Ronald Koeman. The Dutch manager even said his side were lucky to come out on top against the Ukrainian side. Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the fifth minute from a penalty after the Barca captain was tripped inside the box by Kyiv defender Denys Popov.

Also Read | MATCHDAY: Southampton In Surging Form, But Marseille Reeling

Gerard Pique doubled Barca's lead in the second half before the visitors pulled one back in the 75th minute of the game. Viktor Tsigankov, Dynamo Kyiv's captain put his side back in the game sending the rebound into the back of the net after Marc-Andre ter Stegen parried a save into his path. The home side managed to hold on to their slender lead, eventually taking all three points on Wednesday.

The win keeps Barcelona's perfect start to the 2020-21 Champions League campaign intact. They have scored three wins in three matches, including a big 2-0 win away at Juventus. The Spanish giants remain first in Group G, ahead of their Italian rivals. Meanwhile, Dynamo Kyiv are third with one draw and two defeats. The two sides will meet each other in the reverse fixture on November 24.

Also Read | PSG Players Were TRAPPED In An Elevator Before Champions League Clash Vs Leipzig

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes Lost Possession 34 TIMES Vs Istanbul Basaksehir, Fans Suspect 'problem'

(Image Credits: Pique, Shakira Instagram)