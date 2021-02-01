Shakira's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The 'Waka Waka' Singer? Take The Quiz & Find Out

The Queen of Latin music, Shakira has turned a year older on Tuesday, February 2. Over the career the spans across three decades, the music icon has delivered several icon hits to the music industry. The singer is celebrating her 44th birthday today and on the special occasion of Shakira’s birthday, here we have created a fun trivia quiz on the life of the actor. Check it out:

The Ultimate Shakira Quiz:

1) Born on February 1977, Shakira is the only child of William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado. Shakira’s paternal grandparents emigrated from Lebanon to New York City, where her father was born. Which country was Shakira born in?

England

Colombia

Spain

Lebanon

2) Shakira spent much of her youth in Barranquilla and wrote her first poem when she was just four-years-old. What was the name of the poem?

The Crystal Glass

You Dark Glass

The Crystal Rose

Dark Rose

3) At school, Shakira was often sent out of her class because of her lack in concentration. Which of the following problem did Shakira face in her childhood?

Depression

Anxiety

Stress

ADHD

4) Shakira is referred to as the Queen of Latin Music and is noted for her versatile discography. She made her recording debut under Sony Music Colombia. How old was Shakira when she landed her first recording contract?

13

14

15

16

5) Shakira entered in a relationship with Spanish football player Gerard Pique. He is 10 years junior to the singer and met Shakira in the spring of 2010, while they were shooting a music video together. Which song was that?

Hips Don’t Lie

Waka Waka

Loca

Try Everything

6) What is the full name of Shakira?

Shakira Mebarak Ripoll

Shakira Ripoll Isabel

Shakira Isabel Merabarak Ripoll

Shakira Isabel

7) Which famous diva helped Shakira translate some of her songs in English for her debut English album?

Whitney Houston

Celine Dion

Rihanna

Gloria Estefan

8) Which Colombian soap opera did Shakira star in?

El Oasis

El Vida

El Nacha

El Blur

9) Early on in her life Shakira became developed a keen interest in the music of Arabic ancestry. She began practising which form of dance?

Ballet

Belly Dancing

Jive

Jazz

10) What was the name of Shakira’s debut single in English?

Objection

Underneath Your Clothes

Whenever, Whenever

Can’t Remember To Forget You

Answer Key:

Colombia The Crystal Rose ADHD 13 Waka Waka Shakira Isabel Merabarak Ripoll Gloria Estefan El Oasis Belly Dancing Whenever, Whenever

