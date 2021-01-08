Anita Hassanandani Grooves To Shakira's Song Girl Like Me, Says 'Once A Fan, Always A Fan'

Anita Hassanandani recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her dancing to one of Shakira's song. She can be seen dancing while showing off her baby bump in a tracksuit. Being a huge fan of Shakira, she couldn't miss out on the internet trend and added her version to the challenge.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani posts her hair-care routine while husband Rohit gives her a 'champi'

Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy

Hassanandani captioned the video as, "Once a Shakira fan Always a Shakira fan! I’m sure to be “trilling” from the hospital bed". The comment section is filled with her fans appreciating her dance. Some commented "You are super cute", and others were curious about her due date. Many people flooded the comment section with heart eyes emoji.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy got married in 2013 in Goa. On October 10, 2020, Anita shared a video of them announcing her pregnancy. In the video, the couple shows their journey, from dating to their pregnancy. Watch the video here:

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani says 'women are real HEROES' as she flaunts her baby bump

While Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy was announced by her on Instagram, she shared a series of pictures where she successfully hid her baby bump. In the post, there were four pictures and all of them were from different occasions. She wrote a funny caption addressing how she fooled everyone by concealing her baby bump. She captioned the image as, "Four times I managed to conceal my baby bump. Kinddaaa fooled you all!!!" Have a look:

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani beams in yellow in baby shower organised by Ekta Kapoor, see pics

Earlier, Anita shared a video of the couple making a joke around household chores. In the video, she can be seen using her phone while Rohit is ironing the clothes. She wrote a caption about how she wants to have another child just so she can make her husband work. The caption reads, "Making the most of my last trimester. I think I already want another child so my hubby can dance to my tunes all over again. Don’t miss watching the bloopers" Watch the video here:

Shakira song

Shakira's song with Black Eyed Peas that goes by the name Girl Like Me went viral after they introduced a challenge. In the challenge, the participants have to dance like Shakira and upload the video under the hashtag #GirlLikeMe. The singer reposted the ones that she liked on her Instagram story. Watch the music video here:

Also Read: Shakira flaunts her fit physique by busting some great workout moves in 'Girls Like Me'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.