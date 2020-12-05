Black Eyed Peas' New Album 'Translation' Featuring Shakira Tops Charts

Black Eyed Peas' new album Translation featured some of the top Latino artists such as Shakira, Maluma and J Balvin. The music video 'Girl Like Me' from the album has taken the internet by storm and topped the charts. In the video, Shakira grooved to the beats of the song in a chic 80's workout gear. The song was recorded in the year 2008. Read ahead to know more details.

Shakira and Black Eyed Peas' new album

According to TRT WORLD, Black Eyed Peas' new album Translation has outpaced the overall US music market. The album topped the charts with the gang's first album in two years. The album featured tracks of Latino artist Shakira who is joined by Reggaeton artists J Balvin and Maluma. One of the members of the trio, Will.i.am stated that he was inspired by the Latin movement. He further stated that the Latin genre is the most streamed genre on Spotify and called it the true definition of International pop.

The report stated that the current album is the group's second one since Fergie left three years ago. The artist further revealed how they bagged three number 1s without the traditional lineup and credited the song for the success of the album. According to the report, the track Girl Like Me was recorded in the year 2008. However, it was only released this year. The song was recorded by Shakira and Will.i.am while the music video was shot with Shakira in Colombia and the trio in California. He also revealed that the director had to match the set and lighting so that Shakira and Black Eyed Peas could be under the same universe despite being far.

Black Eyed Peas took to Twitter to announce the release of the song. They wrote, "So they tell me that you're lookin' for a girl like @shakira!!". Fans couldn't contain their excitement and blasted their tweet with several comments and reactions. Shakira acknowledged the appreciation she received as she tweeted, "Guys I'm SO over the moon with all of your comments and responses to the Girl Like Me video and song. I'm so excited and I'm sure Black Eyed Peas are too. So thank you thank you thank you!". Girl Like Me received around 43 lakh views on YouTube and around 3.1 lakh likes.

