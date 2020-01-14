The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shakira's New Single 'Me Gusta' In Collaboration With Anuel AA Out!

Music

Shakira's first single of the year, Me Gustava has been recently released. She has collaborated with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA. Check out the song and more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
shakira

Grammy-winner, Multi-platinum artist Shakira released her first single of the year 2020. It is a Spanish language track Me Gusta. The Colombian artist has collaborated with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA for the song.

According to a press release, the single comes ahead of Shakira’s much-anticipated Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance in the US. Read to know more.

Also Read | Shakira Recently Spilled Beans On Her Top Beauty Secrets, Check Them Out Here!

Shakira’s Me Gusta out

According to a leading daily, the hook in Me Gusta takes inspiration from Inner Circle’s 1993 reggae-pop song Sweat (A La La La La Long). Fusing dance with Latin trap, Shakira's single is about a couple whose relationship seems to near its end. But, in the end, they realise they are willing to recovering what is lost between them.

Also Read | Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez And Shakira To Headline Halftime Show

The press release mentioned that Me Gusta follows Shakira's performance at the Davis Cup 2019's closing ceremony in Miami, featuring a medley of her hits. 

As per an online report, she began with She Wolf, then shifted to Tutu, where she was joined by Colombian singer Camilo and Puerto Rican Latin Grammy winner Pedro Capó to sing their remix version. Her set ended with Dare (La La La) from her 2014 album with the same name.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Promises The Best Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show Ever With Shakira

In November 2019, there was release of her concert documentary, Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour. Last year, the singer had disclosed that she had to postpone her tour owing to a vocal chord haemorrhage in 2017. Though she was recommended surgery, she chose to let it heal on its own.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez And Shakira On Bad Terms Over 'Super Bowl 2020' Performance?

Shakira said this setback pushed her into depression and made her a bitter, pessimistic person. She also said her long-time partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique, supported her throughout the struggle. Fans excited with her return.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI HC SEEKS EVIDENCE
DELHI COURT PULLS UP POLICE
DILIP GHOSH DEFIANT
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
TANHAJI TAX-FREE IN UP
NETIZENS REACT TO QUEEN'S STATEMENT