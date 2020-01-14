Shakira's New Single 'Me Gusta' In Collaboration With Anuel AA Out!

Grammy-winner, Multi-platinum artist Shakira released her first single of the year 2020. It is a Spanish language track Me Gusta. The Colombian artist has collaborated with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA for the song.

According to a press release, the single comes ahead of Shakira’s much-anticipated Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance in the US. Read to know more.

Shakira’s Me Gusta out

YA DISPONIBLE!!! OUT NOW!!!

Me Gusta

El nuevo sencillo / The new single

Shakira & @Anuel_2bleA

ESCUCHAR EN / LISTEN AThttps://t.co/cv9RuUZnDp pic.twitter.com/MfySREWd8u — Shakira (@shakira) January 13, 2020

According to a leading daily, the hook in Me Gusta takes inspiration from Inner Circle’s 1993 reggae-pop song Sweat (A La La La La Long). Fusing dance with Latin trap, Shakira's single is about a couple whose relationship seems to near its end. But, in the end, they realise they are willing to recovering what is lost between them.

The press release mentioned that Me Gusta follows Shakira's performance at the Davis Cup 2019's closing ceremony in Miami, featuring a medley of her hits.

As per an online report, she began with She Wolf, then shifted to Tutu, where she was joined by Colombian singer Camilo and Puerto Rican Latin Grammy winner Pedro Capó to sing their remix version. Her set ended with Dare (La La La) from her 2014 album with the same name.

La nueva canción de Shakira y Anuel AA, Me Gusta, encabeza el playlist Viva Latino de @Spotify_LATAM! Escúchenla aquí https://t.co/FUW12H5gCh

Shakira & Anuel AA’s new song, Me Gusta, is the top track on @Spotify’s Viva Latino playlist! Listen now at https://t.co/FUW12H5gCh

ShakHQ pic.twitter.com/map8V2290U — Shakira (@shakira) January 13, 2020

In November 2019, there was release of her concert documentary, Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour. Last year, the singer had disclosed that she had to postpone her tour owing to a vocal chord haemorrhage in 2017. Though she was recommended surgery, she chose to let it heal on its own.

Shakira said this setback pushed her into depression and made her a bitter, pessimistic person. She also said her long-time partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique, supported her throughout the struggle. Fans excited with her return.

