Shania Twain Cancels Concerts Due To COVID-19, Says ‘we’re All In This Together’

The Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain recently took to her social media and announced that her scheduled Las Vegas concerts have been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. This is not the first time a pop singer has cancelled their show due to the ongoing pandemic. Earlier, well-known artists like Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello Elton John and The Jonas Brothers had also cancelled their concert to ensure the safety of fans during the pandemic.

Also read: Idris Elba narrates message of hope with 'Don't Quit' poem

Shania Twain cancels Las Vegas concerts

Shania Twain announced that her Let's Go! concerts scheduled from May 20 to June 6, 2020, have been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She also ensured her fans that the tickets sold for the cancelled shows will be refunded within 30 days. Along with the announcement, she posted a heartwarming message for her fans. She urged her fans to stay home and concluded her note writing, 'We are all in this together!'. Check it out below -

Also read: When Leonardo DiCaprio proved to be a helping hand for others on different occasions

Shania Twain had announced her Las Vegas Residency Performances back in February 2020. The shows were scheduled from May to June 2020, but now have been cancelled. But, the singer-songwriter has promised that the shows will be rescheduled next year. Meanwhile, Shania Twain has been entertaining her fans on social media by singing songs while being in the self-quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also read: Jamie Dornan explains why Gal Gadot's 'Imagine' music video received backlash from fans

Also read: Kim Kardashian shares pictures with all her siblings on National Sibling's Day

Also read: 'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome expecting their first child

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.