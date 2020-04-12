When Leonardo DiCaprio Proved To Be A Helping Hand For Others On Different Occasions

Titanic actor Leonardi DiCaprio is not just a global superstar, but also known as a philanthropist. There have been several instances wherein Leonardo has proved his kind-heartedness. He is also the founder of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. Leonardo is one of the few actors who have been actively participating in raising awareness regarding the depletion of resources, climatic changes, and issues concerning nature and mankind on his social media handles. Here are several instances when Leonardo helped others.

Showing directions

About a month ago, Leonardo DiCaprio stepped out in the West Village of New York City for grabbing a meal with his longtime friend and actor Kevin Connolly. On his way, he was stopped by a tourist who seemed to have lost his way in New York City. Leonardo was spotted helping the tourist with directions by the paparazzi.

Image source: LRNYC/MEGA

Saving mother nature

In 2019, Leonardo also decided on donating a whopping $5 million for reducing the fires in the Amazon rainforest. He had announced that an organization named Earth Alliance, which is dedicated to environmental philanthropy pledged to donate $5 million to protect the Amazon forest. He himself is the co-chairperson of Earth Alliance and also took to his Instagram handle to announce the pledge.

Saving Animals

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF) helps prevent endangered species through several projects. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor donated $1 million to a Nepal based conservation project for protecting Nepal's wild tigers. In addition to this, the LDF reportedly also funds various projects that work extensively on protecting the Black Rhinos of Tanzania, the snow leopards of Central Asia, and the lowland gorillas of Central Africa.

On the career front, Leonardo DiCaprio will be seen in the science-fiction titled Akira. The film is based on Japanese manga (novel) named Akira by Katsuhiro Otomo. This Taika Waititi directorial is produced by Warner Bros. and is slated to release on May 21, 2020. Apart from Akira, Leonardo will also star in a crime-drama titled Killers of the Flower Moon which is a book adaptation too. It is also expected to release in 2021.

