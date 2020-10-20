Shehnaaz Gill Sings 'Dil Diyan Gallan' With Arjun Kanungo, Asks Fans To Drop 'a Heart'

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle to tease the unplugged version of the much-loved romantic song, Dil Diyan Gallan. The video features Shehnaaz Gill humming the song for a recording device. Later, as the video proceeds further, Arjun Kanungo, too, joins Shehnaaz. Take a look at the video here.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Receives Video Message From Khabib Nurmagomedov Inviting Him For A 'spar'

Shehnaaz Gill hums with Arjun Kanungo

Also Read | PM Modi To Address The Nation At 6 Pm; Says 'will Be Sharing Message, Definitely Join'

In her caption, Shehnaaz Gill asked fans to drop in a heart emoji, if they wished to watch her in such song covers. Dil Diyan Gallan was originally sung by Atif Aslam, while the music was composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The lyrics of the song were crafted by Irshad Kamil. More so, the song has more than 645 million views on YouTube.

Fans React:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen with Tony Kakkar in Kurta Pajama. Written, composed and sung by Tony Kakkar, Kurta Pajama is a foot-tapping party number, which features Shehnaaz in a new bold avatar, unlike what fans witnessed during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Besides Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz's eye-catching hook steps, what works in favour of the song is Kakkar and Gill's chemistry. The song has already made its place on the trending charts, as the official video has crossed more than 5 lakh views within an hour of its release.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Receives Video Message From Khabib Nurmagomedov Inviting Him For A 'spar'

Shehnaaz Gill- on the professional front

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz were seen in the much-loved music video, Bhula Dunga, by Darshan Raval, which crossed the 90-million-view mark on YouTube. As per recent reports, the makers of the 10th season of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye have managed to rope in Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz for the show. Given the craze which the contestants created in Bigg Boss, fans are seemingly eager to witness their rivalry yet again. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers and ex-Bigg Boss contestants.

Also Read | PM Modi To Address The Nation At 6 Pm; Says 'will Be Sharing Message, Definitely Join'

(Image credits: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.