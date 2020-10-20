Varun Dhawan Receives Video Message From Khabib Nurmagomedov Inviting Him For A 'spar'

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has significantly evolved as one of the largest sports organizations in the world since its inception in 1993 creating a lot of fan base. Though UFC is yet to host a live event in India, the vast sub-continent is already in love with the sport of MMA and UFC. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is one of the die-heart fans of the sport, received a video message from Russian professional mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Varun Dhawan receives video message from Khabib Nurmagomedov

In the video, which seems to be posted in the workout and training session, Khabib thanked the actor for his support to the sportsman and the game. In the short clip, he said, “Thank you so much Varun for the support. I know you will definitely watch me next time at UFC 254. Good luck on your career and convey my regards to your family.” Apart from this, Khabib also invited the actor to “spar” with him next time when the two meet. The invitation by the martial arts artists feared the Judwaa 2 actor has he felt the need to tighten himself and get going to work out more. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that he received the video message from Khabib on WhatsApp. Hearing the video note, Varun wrote that the video message made him train extra hard. He further wrote that it will be an honour to spar one day with him, but go easy on the face champ. At last, Varun expressed his excitement to watch UFC 254.

Actor Dino Morea praised the actor and asked him to train himself and prepare for the spar. Followed by Dino were rapper Badhshs who wrote, “Khabib the eagle.” Tiger Shroff wrote, “Whatttt thats insaneee.” Nurmagomedov is scheduled to defend the UFC Lightweight Championship in a unification bout against Justin Gaethje on October 24, 2020, at UFC 254. UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will take place on October 24, 2020, at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. A bantamweight bout between Umar Nurmagomedov and Sergey Morozov was expected to take place at the event. However, on October 18, it was announced that Nurmagomedov had been hospitalized due to an illness and was pulled from the bout. The promotion is seeking a replacement for Morozov

